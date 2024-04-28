Sign up
Previous
Photo 3813
Coming Out of His Shell Finally
Looking much the worse for wear, as it has been a long month and DD has been involved in some strenuous and heated conditions.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5571
photos
148
followers
50
following
1044% complete
5
1
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
28th April 2024 5:31am
Tags
food
,
30-shots2024
,
sixws-149
Diane
ace
Lol. He does look a little battered.
April 29th, 2024
