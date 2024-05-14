Sign up
Photo 3829
Show Off
“Flowers don’t tell, they show.” – Stephanie Skeem
14th May 2024
14th May 24
3
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5588
photos
148
followers
50
following
1049% complete
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
14th May 2024 5:07pm
Tags
purple
,
fflowers
,
mayhalf-2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful photo
May 14th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely.
May 14th, 2024
