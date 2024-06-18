Sign up
Previous
Photo 3864
Its All About Balance
Go Fishing day and Flip Flop day is actually one of the better pairings so far this month I can see how they might go together.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
4
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5624
photos
149
followers
49
following
1058% complete
View this month »
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
18th June 2024 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
blue
,
water
,
edah24-06
Kathy
ace
The story for me is you just got back from fishing and decided to take a dip in your pool to cool off. Although with the temperatures you have said it is there the pool is probably not very cool.
June 18th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
The perfect summer holidays!
June 18th, 2024
JackieR
ace
You have fish in the pool?!
June 19th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
They definitely go together. Nice setup.
June 19th, 2024
