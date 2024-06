Takin' One For the Team

Ice Cream Soda day and Vanilla Milkshake day. I have never had an ice cream soda before........plenty of ice cream floats but never a soda. The Grand Chap worked in a soda fountain as a teen and he told me how to make one which I thoroughly enjoyed. The milkshake on the right was quickly turned into a blueberry milkshake after the photo shoot and most of it was consumed by the Grand Chap. One must sometimes sacrifice for one's art!!!