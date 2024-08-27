Previous
Acanaceous Wild Blackberries by grammyn
Acanaceous Wild Blackberries

According to Collins Dictionary "possessing prickles or thorns". These acacnaceous blackberries volunteer every year by my driveway and require me to use leather gloves to pull them out!
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
GaryW
The leaves are pretty but look dangerous!
August 28th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
It hurts to look at those thorns.
August 28th, 2024  
