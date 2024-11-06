Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3890
So Very Special
Window is the prompt for the One Week Only challenge today and I am taking a little artistic license with this one because I think this would make a beautiful window decoration Don't You?
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5650
photos
149
followers
50
following
1065% complete
View this month »
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
6th November 2024 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-7
,
christmas2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Is it wrong of me to fav this? 😉
I love the presentation.
November 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh it does Katy, I love it 🤶🏼
November 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I love the presentation.