Previous
Photo 3892
Night Watch
Black on Black is not easy for me to do. Finding a subject is the first obstacle and then getting it to show up on the screen is another challenge.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5652
photos
149
followers
50
following
1066% complete
View this month »
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
Views
8
2
1
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
8th November 2024 2:47pm
Public
black
,
light
,
owo-7
JackieR
ace
Nailed it!!!!
November 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 8th, 2024
