Just In Case

JIGGUMBOB

It's a thingamabob; a gadget; a whatsit; a gewgaw. Something few people use or recognise. An item of obscurity and forgettable name or title.



I can't remember the last time I used this jiggumbob. It is meant to make buttering corn on the cob easier. Now that I think of it, I can't remember the last time I had corn on the cob! however it has been in my drawer for literally decades!