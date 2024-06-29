Sign up
Photo 3875
Evolution
Camera Day and Waffle Iron day. I can't speak to the waffle iron but cameras have seen a lot of changes in a short lifetiime of existence. Who can tell what the future will bring?
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
29th June 2024 4:38pm
Tags
camera
edah24-06
