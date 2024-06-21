Sign up
Photo 3867
Not A Fan
Today is Selfie day and that means the subject is readily available and it is NOT food but I don't like to see what the camera sees when it is pointed at me!
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5627
photos
150
followers
49
following
1059% complete
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
8
2
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
21st June 2024 4:28pm
Tags
hand
,
selfie
,
edah24-06
Lou Ann
ace
Oh Katy, I’m sure you look great. 🤗
June 22nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
LOL- I took a rather sneaky one too.
June 22nd, 2024
