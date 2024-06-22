Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3868
First We Eat
Onion Ring day and Chocolate Eclair day. Two foods that I do happen to like and could actually be a snack and dessert if one is so inclined. I wasn't inclined today in spite of the bites you see out of both of them!
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5628
photos
150
followers
49
following
1059% complete
View this month »
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
22nd June 2024 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
edah24-06
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I don't know- onions and eclairs don't seem to be a good mix to me! Good shot though.
June 23rd, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
This whole series is priceless. Seeing the onion ring and the eclair on the same plate is kind of wild. Lol.
June 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close