Focus On the Positive by grammyn
Focus On the Positive

I really don't like martinis so figuring out how to do Martini day was a bit of a challenge. I DO like olives so I decide to focus on that portion of the equation for today's photo
19th June 2024

Kathy ace
Very clever photo for the theme today.
June 20th, 2024  
Diane ace
Creative way to celebrate Martini Day. I like your title, too.
June 20th, 2024  
