Photo 3865
Focus On the Positive
I really don't like martinis so figuring out how to do Martini day was a bit of a challenge. I DO like olives so I decide to focus on that portion of the equation for today's photo
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5625
photos
149
followers
49
following
Tags
green
,
food
,
edah24-06
Kathy
Very clever photo for the theme today.
June 20th, 2024
Diane
Creative way to celebrate Martini Day. I like your title, too.
June 20th, 2024
