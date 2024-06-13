Previous
"Sew" Much More to Weed! by grammyn
"Sew" Much More to Weed!

Sewing Machine day and Weed Your Garden day! I did pull weeds in this area this morning, but, as you can see, I barely made a dent in it! 89 degrees F/ 31.7 degrees C is prohibitive for me anymore. Truthfully I didn't sew either though!
Shutterbug ace
Not an image I have seen before. Interesting.
June 13th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Well done, love the image. I assumed that everyday was weed your garden day!
June 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fun shot!
My old sewing machine weighs a ton and I would not have had the courage to carry it outside :-)
June 13th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh that's funny!!
June 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun post
June 13th, 2024  
