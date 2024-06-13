Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3859
"Sew" Much More to Weed!
Sewing Machine day and Weed Your Garden day! I did pull weeds in this area this morning, but, as you can see, I barely made a dent in it! 89 degrees F/ 31.7 degrees C is prohibitive for me anymore. Truthfully I didn't sew either though!
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5619
photos
149
followers
49
following
1057% complete
View this month »
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
13th June 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sewing
,
edah24-06
Shutterbug
ace
Not an image I have seen before. Interesting.
June 13th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Well done, love the image. I assumed that everyday was weed your garden day!
June 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fun shot!
My old sewing machine weighs a ton and I would not have had the courage to carry it outside :-)
June 13th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh that's funny!!
June 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun post
June 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
My old sewing machine weighs a ton and I would not have had the courage to carry it outside :-)