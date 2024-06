Ingredients...Minus the Rose

Peanut Butter Cookie day and Red Rose Day today. I barely had any roses left and the cookies are deconstructed here. The easy gluten free recipe is:

1C sugar

1C creamy peanut butter

1 egg

Mix until creamy

Roll into balls

Mash with a fork

Bake at 350°F/175°C for 6-8 min

Cool on sheet before removing