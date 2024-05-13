Previous
Plan B by grammyn
Plan B

Working on a project for a baby shower this week end but I hit a snag so I decided to take a photo instead
Corinne C ace
The first thing I noticed was the word "HELP" :-)
May 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
taking a photo break is always the right choice
May 14th, 2024  
Kathy ace
That's one fancy sewing machine. I never thought about timing a project. Hope you got it figured out.
May 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, why not? Make lemonade out of lemons- hope everything worked out.
May 14th, 2024  
