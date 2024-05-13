Sign up
Previous
Photo 3828
Plan B
Working on a project for a baby shower this week end but I hit a snag so I decided to take a photo instead
13th May 2024
13th May 24
4
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5587
photos
149
followers
50
following
1048% complete
Tags
sewing
,
mayhalf-2024
Corinne C
ace
The first thing I noticed was the word "HELP" :-)
May 14th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
taking a photo break is always the right choice
May 14th, 2024
Kathy
ace
That's one fancy sewing machine. I never thought about timing a project. Hope you got it figured out.
May 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, why not? Make lemonade out of lemons- hope everything worked out.
May 14th, 2024
