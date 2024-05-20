Previous
Half Senticous by grammyn
Photo 3835

Half Senticous

The leaves on this holly tree are almost deformed but they still have enough thorns to qualify for them for the senticous definition which means prickly or thorny.

"The only known use of the adjective senticous is in the mid 1600s.
Oxford English Dictionary's only evidence for senticous is from 1657, in a translation by Richard Tomlinson.
senticous is a borrowing from Latin." That is until this month when several people are finding illustrations to use it it their 365 project
Maggiemae ace
I wonder how you pronounce this word.. Can one have a senticous character?
May 20th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@maggiemae My guess is sen-ti-cous (short e sound and short i sound; the ou is up for debate! oos or us) if I understand the way vowels and consonants work in the English language.

Good one for the word- they may not be in the traditional shape, but I still would not want to get stuck by one of those leaves!
May 20th, 2024  
