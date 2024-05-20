Half Senticous

The leaves on this holly tree are almost deformed but they still have enough thorns to qualify for them for the senticous definition which means prickly or thorny.



"The only known use of the adjective senticous is in the mid 1600s.

Oxford English Dictionary's only evidence for senticous is from 1657, in a translation by Richard Tomlinson.

senticous is a borrowing from Latin." That is until this month when several people are finding illustrations to use it it their 365 project