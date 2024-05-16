Previous
Finally Finished by grammyn
Three onesies, a soft block and a burp cloth ready for a baby shower on Saturday. The one on top that looks like a little tuxedo is the one that was giving me so much trouble the other day.
Corinne C ace
So cute! You are a talented sewist!
May 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 16th, 2024  
