Laundry Time by grammyn
Laundry Time

My friends are taking vacations and visiting family and friends while I spend exciting times pulling clean clothes out of the dryer and dehydrating strawberries!
29th May 2024 29th May 24

L. H. ace
Awww, no fun but the dehydrating strawberries may have a sweet part.
May 29th, 2024  
Diane ace
Lol. I felt the same way this weekend. Seemed like everyone went away for the weekend. Good half and half.
May 30th, 2024  
Marilyn Wigen
But just think how fresh and yummy your house must be smelling! 😂 Also… you doing something tricky with the V vs H halfs this week?
May 30th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Friends may be visiting, but I still have to do the laundry. And on Sunday, I chopped some strawberries which are all eaten now (o: I like this half and half!
May 30th, 2024  
