Photo 3844
Laundry Time
My friends are taking vacations and visiting family and friends while I spend exciting times pulling clean clothes out of the dryer and dehydrating strawberries!
29th May 2024
29th May 24
4
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5604
photos
148
followers
50
following
1053% complete
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
29th May 2024 4:27pm
Public
Tags
mayhalf-2024
L. H.
ace
Awww, no fun but the dehydrating strawberries may have a sweet part.
May 29th, 2024
Diane
ace
Lol. I felt the same way this weekend. Seemed like everyone went away for the weekend. Good half and half.
May 30th, 2024
Marilyn Wigen
But just think how fresh and yummy your house must be smelling! 😂 Also… you doing something tricky with the V vs H halfs this week?
May 30th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Friends may be visiting, but I still have to do the laundry. And on Sunday, I chopped some strawberries which are all eaten now (o: I like this half and half!
May 30th, 2024
