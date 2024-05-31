Previous
Musical Notes by grammyn
Photo 3846

Musical Notes

“To play a wrong note is insignificant; to play without passion is inexcusable.”
― Ludwig van Beethoven

I have had MANY insignificant moments but it is almost impossible to play Beethoven without passion
31st May 2024 31st May 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise