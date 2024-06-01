Previous
Say Something Nice Day by grammyn
Say Something Nice Day

A month of holidays this month and the first one is actually three different holidays. OLIVE and NAIL POLISH day which I have done here and the last is the title which I am leaving up to you to do! LOL. Thanks for playing
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

@grammyn
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. It’s not every day that you see nail polish on an Olive. I had forgotten about this challenge.
June 1st, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
Very creative photo (Will that do for "nice")
June 1st, 2024  
