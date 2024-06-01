Sign up
Photo 3847
Say Something Nice Day
A month of holidays this month and the first one is actually three different holidays. OLIVE and NAIL POLISH day which I have done here and the last is the title which I am leaving up to you to do! LOL. Thanks for playing
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5607
photos
148
followers
50
following
1053% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
1st June 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
edah24-06
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. It’s not every day that you see nail polish on an Olive. I had forgotten about this challenge.
June 1st, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
Very creative photo (Will that do for "nice")
June 1st, 2024
