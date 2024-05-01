Sign up
Photo 3816
Photo 3816
Partly Cloudy
Don't let one cloud obliterate the whole sky.
~Anais Nin
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5574
photos
148
followers
50
following
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
1st May 2024 2:32pm
Tags
white
,
sky
,
blue
,
cloud
,
mayhalf-2024
summerfield
ace
c'est parfait! aces!
May 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
so it is , nice one
May 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great start to half and half.
May 1st, 2024
