Previous
Photo 3817
Summer Preparation Already
With temperatures reaching 85F/29.5C we are starting to think about summertime activities even though it is still technically the middle of Spring
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5575
photos
149
followers
50
following
1045% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
2nd May 2024 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
water
,
mayhalf-2024
Diana
ace
A sparkling half and half!
May 2nd, 2024
Dave
ace
Love the water!
May 2nd, 2024
