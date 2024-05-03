Previous
A Sunny Day At the Senior Center by grammyn
Photo 3818

A Sunny Day At the Senior Center

3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1046% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
A great half/half - love that color
May 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fun h&h
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise