Photo 3811
Record Breaking Appearance
The candy bar wanted to play the album cover challenge tonight.
BAND - Gullatiri is a stratovolcano in Chile that is 6,060–6,071 m (19,880–19,918 ft) high.
ALBUM - Beauty often seduces us ON THE ROAD TO TRUTH.
David Shore, House M.D., Occam's Razor, 2004
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5569
photos
148
followers
50
following
1044% complete
3811
2
1
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
26th April 2024 10:11am
food
,
albumcoverchallenge151
,
30-shots2024
Mary Siegle
ace
Very nice! I bet DD was thrilled with the quote and the clever design you came up with.
April 27th, 2024
