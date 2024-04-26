Previous
Record Breaking Appearance by grammyn
Record Breaking Appearance

The candy bar wanted to play the album cover challenge tonight.

BAND - Gullatiri is a stratovolcano in Chile that is 6,060–6,071 m (19,880–19,918 ft) high.

ALBUM - Beauty often seduces us ON THE ROAD TO TRUTH.
David Shore, House M.D., Occam's Razor, 2004
Mary Siegle ace
Very nice! I bet DD was thrilled with the quote and the clever design you came up with.
April 27th, 2024  
