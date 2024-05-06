Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3821
Textures
a rather mundane image for the day. Perhaps I will get more creative during the week!
6th May 2024
6th May 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5580
photos
149
followers
50
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
Latest from all albums
3815
3816
882
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
6th May 2024 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
mayhalf-2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice juxtaposition of textures
May 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
I like it!
May 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It’s an interesting juxtaposition of the textures and strong contrasts.
May 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close