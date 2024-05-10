Previous
Front Cover by grammyn
Photo 3825

Front Cover

A book my daughter gave me for my birthday that I am reading sporadically. Today it was a few chapters outside as our weather has cooled down enough to be pleasant for the moment
10th May 2024 10th May 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1047% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise