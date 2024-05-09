Sign up
Previous
Photo 3824
Better Living Through Chemicals
My husband and I have reached an age where we need to take pills of some sort every day as well as the supplement we choose to take. We put each day's supply in pill containers which also helps us remember what day of the week it is!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
4
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5583
photos
149
followers
50
following
1047% complete
View this month »
Tags
pills
,
mayhalf-2024
Dave
ace
I think I recognize some of those.
May 9th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Your not alone….you’re in good company 😊
May 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
My husband sometimes checks if I am rattling yet.
May 9th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
Good half and half.
May 9th, 2024
