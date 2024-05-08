Previous
Supper In the Making by grammyn
Photo 3823

Supper In the Making

Green beans and Chipotle smoked gouda bread to go with the taco pie my daughter gave us made a whole meal for us tonight in spite of the half view version here!
8th May 2024 8th May 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1047% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my sounds so good! Jerry’s favorite cheese is smoked Gouda.
May 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
The taco pie sounds interesting. Nice half and half with half your dinner.
May 9th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sounds quite tasty!
May 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise