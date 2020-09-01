Sign up
Photo 2486
In the Spotlight
Reusing a dandelion I used months ago. I took several different shots but liked this one best. Confessing to faffing too
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4178
photos
132
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
1st September 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Kathy Boyles
ace
Super
September 2nd, 2020
