Photo 2594
Black and White Portrait
Since I waited until the end of the day to even think about a photoI went with the tag challenge. I got portrait and B&W. That leaves me with the only readily available subject and no motivation to even fancy it up!
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
2594
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
18th December 2020 7:04pm
b&w
selfie
tag-challenge-174
Shutterbug
ace
Good opportunity to take a selfie and I like the different pov.
December 19th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
You are brave to do this but it attends to the challenge! No double chin here and your eyes sparkle with humour!
December 19th, 2020
