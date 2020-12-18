Previous
Next
Black and White Portrait by grammyn
Photo 2594

Black and White Portrait

Since I waited until the end of the day to even think about a photoI went with the tag challenge. I got portrait and B&W. That leaves me with the only readily available subject and no motivation to even fancy it up!
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Good opportunity to take a selfie and I like the different pov.
December 19th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You are brave to do this but it attends to the challenge! No double chin here and your eyes sparkle with humour!
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise