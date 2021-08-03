Previous
Sunflower Moon by grammyn
Photo 2821

Sunflower Moon

A little play with this morning's crescent moon. Maybe for ETSOOI?
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
Such a great capture, love they way it came out!
August 4th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful negative space
August 4th, 2021  
