Stand Off

While I was pulling weeds I disturbed a praying mantis and I thought it would be a great photo for the day so I ran for the camera. Of course by the time I got back he was nowhere to be seen. Later I felt something land on my head and thinking it was a stick from one of the trees I brushed it away only to discover.......... a praying mantis. Not sure if was the same one but the camera was much closer this time and I was able to get a few shots. Still not a very good one because the camera wanted to focus on the walk instead of the bug.