She Stole More Than a Glance by grammyn
She Stole More Than a Glance

Making good use of the natural filter-humidity- I decided to leave this as it came out of the camera instead of trying to make it sharper
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Kathy ace
As if to say "what do you think you're doing?" I like the softness of this photo.
September 7th, 2021  
