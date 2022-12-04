Previous
Ready To Be Mailed by grammyn
Photo 3309

Ready To Be Mailed

Almost half of my 15 grandchildren live away so I mail presents every year. The photo of something else I took this morning before I went to work didn't turn out very well so l give you my afternoon project of getting presents ready to mail.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Kathy Burzynski
I like the way the boxes are arranged for the photo! This one does work very well
December 4th, 2022  
Tunia McClure ace
15 grandchildren, Katy???? That's a lot of presents.
December 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Nicely composed - like it against black
December 4th, 2022  
