Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3309
Ready To Be Mailed
Almost half of my 15 grandchildren live away so I mail presents every year. The photo of something else I took this morning before I went to work didn't turn out very well so l give you my afternoon project of getting presents ready to mail.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5045
photos
152
followers
50
following
906% complete
View this month »
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas2022.
Kathy Burzynski
I like the way the boxes are arranged for the photo! This one does work very well
December 4th, 2022
Tunia McClure
ace
15 grandchildren, Katy???? That's a lot of presents.
December 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Nicely composed - like it against black
December 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close