Photo 3602
Summer.....Meet Autumn
The first day of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere means cooler termeratures but today is still 86F/30C so not as cool as it might be and still hot enough to enjoy some refreshing watermelon!
23rd September 2023
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
food
