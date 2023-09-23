Previous
Summer.....Meet Autumn by grammyn
Photo 3602

The first day of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere means cooler termeratures but today is still 86F/30C so not as cool as it might be and still hot enough to enjoy some refreshing watermelon!
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
