Photo 1051
Cement Graffiti
The student university houses are named, this one written into fresh concrete in Santa Clara, California
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Photo Co-op
@handmade
Snapshot photos from California and Texas. This is a shared account to provide variety and fun to both contributors and viewers.
Tags
graffiti
,
cement
