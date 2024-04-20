Sign up
6 / 365
swan
Beautiful if chilly walk round the lakes in the Cotswolds. Joined by a stunning swan.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
sunset
,
reflections
,
swan
