Previous
Squares by hannahcallier
11 / 365

Squares

A visit to Gosport Marina had me try out a new approach, I don't normally do architecture/structure type photos but I liked the lines and shadows of this and I think it works really well in black and white.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise