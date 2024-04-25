Sign up
11 / 365
Squares
A visit to Gosport Marina had me try out a new approach, I don't normally do architecture/structure type photos but I liked the lines and shadows of this and I think it works really well in black and white.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
BostonBird
@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
0
365
ILCE-7M4
17th April 2024 3:41pm
