IMG_20230329_085616_edit_637513307268055 by hannas
88 / 365

IMG_20230329_085616_edit_637513307268055

Supervising a break between lessons.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 29th, 2023  
