IMG_20230328_212009_edit_604967154222398 by hannas
87 / 365

IMG_20230328_212009_edit_604967154222398

I was trying the close-ups again today. I think I was able to capture a couple of water drops on the surface of the cucumber.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
23% complete

