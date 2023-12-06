Previous
IMG_20231206_202004_edit_103636471673744 by hannas
IMG_20231206_202004_edit_103636471673744

Finland is 106 years old. Happy Independence Day!
It is a tradition here to put two candles in a window at six o'clock.
6th December 2023

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
92% complete

