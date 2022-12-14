Previous
Overgrowth on Pole by happman
Overgrowth on Pole

Again - just driving around and found this interesting
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Happyman Franco

Corinne C ace
An unusual growth around this pole. A great find for a photographer!
December 14th, 2022  
