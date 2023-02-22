Previous
Pemberton Hall Water by happman
74 / 365

Pemberton Hall Water

Walking my dog Boo here today - Beautiful day for February -
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Happyman Franco

@happman
I'm a retired computer guy - and now I have time for one of my passions - photography and nature - I do...
Desi
Oh how beautiful
February 22nd, 2023  
