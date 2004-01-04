Next
Going Fishing ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1

Going Fishing ~


Always some bird life to make visiting the lake a joy!

Taken a week ago..
4th January 2004 4th Jan 04

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise