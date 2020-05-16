Previous
New Cat On The Block ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2328

Saw this puss hiding in my garden, saw the green eyes.
Went out to investigate & puss came out & sat calmly in front of me.
Found new people had moved in behind us & down one.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
