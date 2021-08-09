Previous
Just One Busy Bee ~ by happysnaps
Don't see too many bees, so I was happy to capture this one.
Liked the yellow flower too.
Hurrah! We are out of lockdown but, must still wear a mask when out of the house.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
JackieR ace
Enjoy a bit of safe freedom val. Gorgeous bee and flower
August 8th, 2021  
