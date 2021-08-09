Sign up
Photo 2778
Just One Busy Bee ~
Don't see too many bees, so I was happy to capture this one.
Liked the yellow flower too.
Hurrah! We are out of lockdown but, must still wear a mask when out of the house.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
3rd August 2021 12:47pm
garden.
,
flower.
,
bee.
,
petals.
JackieR
ace
Enjoy a bit of safe freedom val. Gorgeous bee and flower
August 8th, 2021
