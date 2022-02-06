Sign up
Photo 2959
Juvenile Butcher Bird ~
I think! Practicing his beautiful song.
He/she let me come very close.
The feathers were so soft & fluttering in the breeze.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
2
2
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th February 2022 10:15am
tree.
,
bird.
,
feathers.
,
song.
Lou Ann
ace
Well he’s fluffy for sure.
February 5th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
sweet
February 5th, 2022
