Previous
Next
Juvenile Butcher Bird ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2959

Juvenile Butcher Bird ~

I think! Practicing his beautiful song.
He/she let me come very close.
The feathers were so soft & fluttering in the breeze.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Well he’s fluffy for sure.
February 5th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
sweet
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise