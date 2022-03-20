Previous
A Special Koala Gift ~ by happysnaps
A Special Koala Gift ~

Named Koby..
from a friend who knows my daughter Katrina @koalagardens & I love koalas.

And a new friend for Jordan T.
Such a treasured friend & gift.
20th March 2022

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
JackieR ace
They're gorgeous!!
March 19th, 2022  
