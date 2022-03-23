Sign up
Photo 3004
Courting ~
Loved the way the swan on the bank seemed to be paying "court" to the other swan.
They are so delightful.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
lake.
reflection.
bird.
feathers.
swan.
Sharon Lee
ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet !
March 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Romance at the lake.
March 22nd, 2022
