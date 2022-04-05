Previous
Shake, Shake, Shake Your Feathers ~ by happysnaps
Shake, Shake, Shake Your Feathers ~

Just as I clicked this Muscovy Duck
suddenly raised his wings & shook them
vigorously.
Such a sight it made me laugh out loud.
At the duck pond
.
Valerie Chesney

Beryl Lloyd
He is certainly having a great shake_about ! Great timing !
April 4th, 2022  
Lin
Goodness, what a sight - great timing.
April 4th, 2022  
Sharon Lee
Nice capture
April 5th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 5th, 2022  
