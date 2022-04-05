Sign up
Photo 3017
Shake, Shake, Shake Your Feathers ~
Just as I clicked this Muscovy Duck
suddenly raised his wings & shook them
vigorously.
Such a sight it made me laugh out loud.
At the duck pond
.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
12
4
1
365
NIKON D3300
1st April 2022 11:38am
duck.
pond.
feathers.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He is certainly having a great shake_about ! Great timing !
April 4th, 2022
Lin
ace
Goodness, what a sight - great timing.
April 4th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Nice capture
April 5th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 5th, 2022
